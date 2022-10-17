Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – A middle-aged man from Nairobi’s Umoja Estate has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

The missing man identified as Moses Mungai was last seen on Saturday 8th October 2022 at 7:00 am in Umoja.

On the day he disappeared, his wife received a call from a stranger informing her that she will never see him alive again.

She reported the threatening incident to a nearby police station.

Moses reportedly had disagreements with his father before he disappeared.

After he went missing, his wife proceeded to her father-in-law in the company of friends to inquire more about his whereabouts.

The father-in-law looked suspicious.

He refused to cooperate with the victim’s wife.

The victim’s brother and sister also looked nervous when they were questioned about his mysterious disappearance.

The victim’s phone is still on but calls and messages are being ignored.

Below is a Facebook post concerning his disappearance.

