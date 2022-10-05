Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – A family is looking for their kin who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Friday, September 30, at 8 pm.

The missing man identified as Gideon Kamau left his house on the fateful night to buy airtime and never returned.

He was last seen at Maili Saba along Eldoret-Kitale Highway.

The family said that he had not expressed fears over his life before he went missing.

He was described as a friendly and hardworking businessman by those who know him.

A lady who commented on Kamau’s disappearance revealed that her brother also went missing under mysterious circumstances in the same area on September 13th.

He had also gone to buy airtime and has never returned home since then.

“May God not allow anything to happen to him. Something is wrong in that area and leaders are quiet. My brother went missing in the same area on the 13th and we were not lucky, may you be lucky enough. Same area, same story, “going to buy airtime” is all we hear. Did he leave his phone behind? My brother we are told he left the phone but when we got to his home, everything was deleted and all apps uninstalled………,” she wrote and urged area leaders to intervene.

Below are photos of the missing man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.