Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – A family is distressed after their daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The middle-aged lady was last seen partying at Loft Lounge – a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.

It is not clear what happened after she left the club.

It has been 5 days since she was reported missing.

Many across the internet sympathized with her family and hoped that she will be found safe and sound.

Others speculated that she might have left the club with a stranger who had an evil mission and urged DCI to obtain CCTV footage from the entertainment joint and review it.

Below is a photo of the missing lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.