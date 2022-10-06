Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 October 2022 – A middle-aged lady and her son have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, leaving her family worried.

The missing lady, identified as Mercy Wambui, reportedly left a distressing note which appeared suicidal.

She urged her family not to bother looking for her and her son in the note and claimed that they were in good hands.

She did not carry anything when she left the house, not even her phone.

The matter has since been reported to the police and investigations launched.

Her family is appealing to the public to help them as the search continues.

