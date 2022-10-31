Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – The cold-blooded murder of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif has taken another turn.

This is after Pakistani detectives investigating Sharif’s murder which occurred in Kenya last Sunday discovered a metallic object in his chest after an autopsy.

The postmortem was conducted by eight members of the medical board at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after his body was repatriated.

According to the medical practitioners, the piece of evidence will be used to conduct a forensic examination to determine the type of weapon used in his murder.

“This recovery of the bullet could provide a crucial lead to the investigations into the murder surrounded by mystery and controversies,” the team, who spoke to Dawn, a Pakistani news outlet, stated.

The ‘piece of metal’ was handed to the police to aid in further investigations.

In Kenya, a statement filed by the General Service Unit (GSU) cops stated that the police fired at the vehicle after its occupant shot one of the officers.

The report contradicted the initial police report, which claimed that the journalist was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Notably, the Pakistani Government sent Mohammad Athar Waheed, the director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to investigate the murder in Kenya.

Pakistan also formed a task force to bring the culprits to justice over the brutal murder of Sharif, who was allegedly hiding in Kenya, an allegation the Pakistani government denied.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.