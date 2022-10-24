Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Pakistan Prime Minister Shebahz Sharif on Monday confirmed that he had a lengthy conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto following the killing of renowned Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif in Kajiado County on Sunday.

According to the PM, President Ruto promised that he is going to offer the required help in the investigation of the matter as well as help in fast-tracking the process of moving the deceased’s body from Kenya to Pakistan.

“Just had a telephone call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure a fair & transparent investigation into the shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan,” Prime Minister Sharif tweeted.

The Journalist was shot and killed by police after the car he was in sped up instead of stopping at a roadblock near Nairobi, police have said.

Police said it was a case of “mistaken identity” that occurred during a search for a similar car involved in a case of child abduction in Pangani, Nairobi.

Arshad Sharif, 50, had been living in Kenya after leaving Pakistan in July to avoid arrest after criticizing the country’s powerful military.

