Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Diddy has become the second-richest hip-hop star, surpassing Kanye West and replacing him on the list of 2022’s wealthiest hip-hop artists.

The 52-year-old rapper and record producer is now officially declared a billionaire, with his net worth estimated at $1 billion. The huge jump in Diddy’s earnings is attributed to his investment in Ciroc, which is valued at around $60 million. Other assets, including Revolt and DeLeón Tequila, also contribute to his net worth.

The list is topped by Jay-Z, who has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Kanye is now at the third spot on the list with a net worth of $500 million. Berner and Dr. Dre occupy the last two spots in the ranking with an estimated wealth of $410 million and $400 million, respectively.

The rapper apparently lost $1.5 billion last week after Adidas decided to part ways with him over his frequent antisemitic statements. The brand pulled the plug on its deal with Ye’s apparel brand on October 25.

The remaining of Kanye’s wealth now comes from his 5% stake in SKIMS, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shape-wear brand, and through his earnings from his music career and real estate holdings.