Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino, has stated that President William Ruto has a nefarious plot of ‘finishing’ Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

In a social media post on Thursday, Babu Owino, who is one of the loyal lieutenants of Raila Odinga, said Ruto is trying to woo Azimio MPs to Kenya Kwanza Alliance to ‘finish’ Baba before 2027.

The fiery lawmaker said as one of the loyal foot soldiers they will not allow Ruto to ruin Raila Odinga’s journey to the state house in 2027.

“Ruto na watu wake wameanza kudanganya wabunge wa Azimio wajiunge na wao hili wamalize Baba Kisiasa Kabla ya 2027. Roundi hii hatutakubali wacheze na baba!”Babu Owino stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.