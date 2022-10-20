Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – The OnlyFans model charged with fatally stabbing her African-American boyfriend pleaded with authorities to help her just two days before the killing, according to newly released bodycam footage.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was hit with a second-degree murder charge in the death of Christian Obumseli after the couple got into a fight on April 3 that led to Christian’s death.

Clenney’s legal team has argued the social media influencer killed Christian in self-defense.

In the newly released bodycam footage of an incident on Friday, April 1, two days before Christian’s death, Clenney can be heard saying on the footage recorded by a City of Miami police officer and obtained by WSVN: “[He was], you know, stalking me.

“I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli.”

The footage also captured a security guard in the apartment complex she lived in, telling cops that Obumseli, 27, launched at Clenney in the lobby of the high-rise building.

“We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her,” the guard said on the footage.

One of Clenney’s attorneys, Frank Prieto told WSVN the footage indicates that Obumseli was the abuser and Clenney was a victim in the relationship.

Clenney was arrested while she was in rehab in Hawaii four months after the fatal stabbing took place inside the couple’s luxury home.

The boyfriend and girlfriend fought frequently, sometimes so loud that building managers were considering evicting them.

Clenney’s other attorney Sabrina Puglisi also told WSVN she had photos to prove her client was injured when asked if she was physically abused before the stabbing.

“She was in a struggle for her life,” Prieto also told the news station. “She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left.”

He previously said Clenney was forced to stab him after he grabbed her by the throat.

The pair were dating for less than two years and were estranged at the time of the killing, Prieto said after Clenney was arrested.

