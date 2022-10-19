Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A one-month-old marriage somewhere in Nigeria has broken up after the wife found disturbing videos of her husband having sex with underage boys.

Media personality @Aya_Kleo who shared the story online wrote

”This marriage thing is getting scarier o, because you don’t even know what to expect. Wedding of one ?gb?n adugbo that i went to last month has scattered because, the wife saw multiple disturbing videos of her husband having s/e/x with underaged boys!!! God Abeg.Even the baale (town chief) of my area has sent people out to look for him… He has packed few of his clothes and disappeared from the area. I hope they find him fr and make him face the law.”