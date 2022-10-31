Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – Kiss 100 presenter, Oga Obinna, has gifted himself a Mercedes Benz to celebrate his birthday and also for garnering 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

He shared photos of the new German machine on Instagram and wrote, “Just got this small token of appreciation for myself for a few REASONS.

As My Birthday gift, For Hitting 100k Subs on YouTube, For Being Alive, For Being a HardWorker, As a Christmas Gift, as My New Year Gift and finally being in a good Mental Peaceful State.

Let’s RIDE,”

This comes months after his baby mama alleged that he is financed by an older woman.

She claimed that the woman gifted him the Lexus that he keeps on flaunting.

Below are the photos that he posted flossing his rides.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.