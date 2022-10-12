Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Officer- Service Support

The jobholder is responsible for carrying out 2nd Line service support activities mainly supporting hardware, software and computer systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Attend to service requests and incidents assigned to them within defined SLA.

Troubleshooting system and network problems diagnosing and solving both hardware and software faults.

Configuring, deploying, troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining end user equipment and accessories.

Setup and supports audio /visual equipment for presentations and other meetings

Setup and support of virtual meeting solutions, Webex, Zoom, Teams etc.

Establishes good working relationship with customers by keeping them updated on the progress made concerning their requests and in case of any escalations.

Installation & configuration of computer hardware operating systems and applications.

Maintaining and monitoring of computer networks and systems.

Logging the queries of end users in the incident management tool.

Capturing resolution details into the knowledge base system

Testing and evaluating new technology.

Replace computer parts as required

Ensure conformity to ISO (9001/2015 and 27001/2013) and data security requirements.

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or a related field

The following certifications will be an added advantage:

CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+ IT Governance i.e. ITIL

Relevant Work Experience/Technical Skills Required

Minimum 1 year working experience in a busy IT environment

Working knowledge in supporting desktops software, hardware installations, configuration and support skills

Working experience in installation, configuration ad trouble shooting windows environment

Working knowledge of printer configuration setup and troubleshooting

Hands on experience in setting up and troubleshooting Local Area Networks

Good working knowledge of office productivity tools

Competencies

Excellent listening and questioning skills combined with the ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain solution.

Ability to be Team player

Problem solving skills

Customer focus

Ability to prioritize workload

How to Apply

Job Application Guidelines

Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘ Register ’ button to start the application process.

’ button to start the application process. After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘ Log in ’ to access your account.

’ to access your account. After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’. Click on ‘ My Profile ’ to create and update your profile.

’ to create and update your profile. Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab “ Overview and Release ”.

”. Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

Application process:

To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘ Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘ Applicant Cockpit ’ page.

on the ‘ ’ page. Under the heading ‘ Job Search ’ click the ‘ Start ’ button to view all available vacancies.

’ click the ‘ ’ button to view all available vacancies. Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.

To apply for the position, click ‘ Apply ’ button at the top of the page.

’ button at the top of the page. Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Closing Date

2022-10-16 00:00:00

If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke

Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)

