Officer- Service Support
The jobholder is responsible for carrying out 2nd Line service support activities mainly supporting hardware, software and computer systems.
Key Responsibilities:
- Attend to service requests and incidents assigned to them within defined SLA.
- Troubleshooting system and network problems diagnosing and solving both hardware and software faults.
- Configuring, deploying, troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining end user equipment and accessories.
- Setup and supports audio /visual equipment for presentations and other meetings
- Setup and support of virtual meeting solutions, Webex, Zoom, Teams etc.
- Establishes good working relationship with customers by keeping them updated on the progress made concerning their requests and in case of any escalations.
- Installation & configuration of computer hardware operating systems and applications.
- Maintaining and monitoring of computer networks and systems.
- Logging the queries of end users in the incident management tool.
- Capturing resolution details into the knowledge base system
- Testing and evaluating new technology.
- Replace computer parts as required
- Ensure conformity to ISO (9001/2015 and 27001/2013) and data security requirements.
Academic Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or a related field
The following certifications will be an added advantage:
- CompTIA A+, CompTIA N+
- IT Governance i.e. ITIL
Relevant Work Experience/Technical Skills Required
- Minimum 1 year working experience in a busy IT environment
- Working knowledge in supporting desktops software, hardware installations, configuration and support skills
- Working experience in installation, configuration ad trouble shooting windows environment
- Working knowledge of printer configuration setup and troubleshooting
- Hands on experience in setting up and troubleshooting Local Area Networks
- Good working knowledge of office productivity tools
Competencies
- Excellent listening and questioning skills combined with the ability to interact confidently with users to establish what the problem is and explain solution.
- Ability to be Team player
- Problem solving skills
- Customer focus
- Ability to prioritize workload
How to Apply
Job Application Guidelines
Registration:
- Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘Register’ button to start the application process.
- After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.
Log on:
- After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login
- Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.
- After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.
Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):
- On the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.
- Click on ‘My Profile’ to create and update your profile.
- Follow the instructions to complete your profile.
- The process will end by clicking the tab “Overview and Release”.
- Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.
Application process:
- To view the open job postings, click on the tab ‘Employment Opportunities’ on the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page.
- Under the heading ‘Job Search’ click the ‘Start’ button to view all available vacancies.
- Click on the Job posting to display the details of the position.
- To apply for the position, click ‘Apply’ button at the top of the page.
- Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.
- Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.
- To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.
In case of any challenges, please send your email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke
Closing Date
2022-10-16 00:00:00
If you experience any delay in receiving an email notification at the end of the e-recruitment registration process, please refresh your email. In case of any challenge, please send your query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke
Kenya Revenue Authority does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, interviewing, and/or offer)
