Officer, Finance

The Officer, Finance plays a critical part of the daily financial life of all Support office functions by ensuring that there is a constant link between the Kenya office and the Finance Service services in India. The role ensures the smooth running of financial aspects of the business from recording pupil receipts to receipt of payment, managing payments, compliance and preparation of management reports.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure revenue is captured accurately by the finance shared services team and adheres to IFRS and Bridge reporting standards.

Subject matter expert; ensure resolution of accounting issues raised by shared services team on a timely basis.

Drive financial period closing, preparation of monthly financial statements, reconciliations, reports and management notes with the Finance Shared Service.

Preparation of quarterly unit profit and loss account and management notes.

Preparation of Finance weekly dashboard and updating budget & other finance trackers.

Work with the legal team and ensure that academy leases are renewed on time and data shared with the shared services team.

Uploading fees payment in pupils accounts, correcting any anomalies daily.

Resolution of pupils’ accounts issues on a timely basis and recommending improvements to avoid recurrence.

Responsible for maintaining and reporting on all academy repairs, actual spend vs budget.

Coordinate stock taking on a quarterly basis and reconciliation between actual inventory held and the Inventory ledger, investigating any variances and recommending action.

Compiling Fixed assets listing for Insurance purposes, ensuring that additions and deletions are done on time, communicated to the sourcing team..

Filing of VAT & WHT returns on a monthly basis and ensures payments are made on time as per statutory requirements.

Ensure timely payment of payroll statutory and other deductions, for example PAYE, NSSF NHIF, Sacco etc. and filing of returns where required by Finance Shared Service.

Assist Finance Director in managing statutory audit by ensuring that schedules are prepared on time, audit queries resolved timely in order to mitigate audit overruns.

Assist the finance director in preparation and compilation of the East Africa operating budget.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

A degree in accounting Finance, Economics or a related field

CPA K with an excellent academic record.

At least 5 years’ relevant work experience in corporate finance/accounting; performing highly rigorous, complex financial analysis.

Good understanding of local tax requirements.

Experience in managing a team.

Proficiency with Microsoft Dynamics (Navision).

Excellent skills in Microsoft office, an expert in Microsoft Excel a MUST.

Experience working closely with a company to build financial and operating models at a deep level, particularly on a multi-country level.

Experience in preparation of management reports, notes and presentation.

Ability to relate well with both internal and external customers and work in teams.

Highly innovative, with excellent analytical skills and ability to meet strict deadlines.

High integrity, IT literacy.

Ability to plan, manage own workload in order to meet tight deadlines

Proactive and self-motivated with excellent communication skills.

Confident and flexible team player with great ability to work closely with non-finance team members within a multicultural environment

You’re also

A detailed doer – You have a track record of getting things done. You're organized and responsive. You take ownership of every idea you touch and execute it to a fine level of detail, setting targets, engaging others, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You can multi-task dozens of such projects at once and never lose sight of the details. Likely, you have some experience in a start-up or other rapid-growth company.

A creative problem-solver – Growing any business from scratch comes with massive and constant challenges. On top of that, Bridge works in often fragile, sometimes volatile low-resource communities and with complex government systems. You need to be flexible and ready to get everything done effectively, quickly, and affordably with the materials at hand.

A relentless advocate – The children we serve and teachers we empower never leave your mind. You know them, get them, have shared a meal with them (or would be happy to in the future). You would never shrink back from shaking a parent's hand or picking up a crying child, no matter what the person was wearing or looked like. Every decision you make considers their benefit, experience, and value.

A malleable learner – You believe you can always do better. You welcome constructive criticism and provide it freely to others. You know you only get better tomorrow when others point out where you've missed things or failed today.

A data-driven decision-maker – When making decisions, you don't rely on your intuition alone. You collect data, you analyze it and make decisions with clear justifications.

A curious investigator – You ask why a lot. You don't just take what you see and accept it. You wonder why it is that way, and are aware that the world we see is created by human choices and actions – and it could be different. You wonder, and see the world as wonderful even when you want to change a part of it that is unjust.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY