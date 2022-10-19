Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



I&M Bank is a leading commercial bank headquartered in Kenya with a growing regional presence. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking and financial products and services, and prides itself on introducing innovative products and services based on the needs of its customers. We are seeking to recruit a competent and highly motivated individual with extensive experience and abilities to support business growth in the following position:

OFFICER CONTACT CENTRE

PURPOSE:

Contact Centre is the Bank’s point of contact for handling Inbound and Outbound Calls, Emails and Social Media engagements. The purpose of this role is to ensure that services are offered to customers in an efficient, prompt and courteous manner so as to maintain customer’s goodwill and excellent image of the bank by observing the Banks policies, procedures and controls.

Duties & Responsibilities

Inbound Calls handling – To handle all inbound calls and providing customers with information on various bank related enquiries.

Email Management – Responding to all emails received in the Call Centre mailbox regarding all banking queries, request and complaints. This includes following up with relevant stakeholders and ensuring that action is taken within the stipulated timeframes and the feedback loop is closed.

Social Media Management – Respond to Social Media posts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn, Report all complaints reported via Social Media and advise customers once resolved.

Telemarketing and Outbound Campaigns – Handling outbound telemarketing calls to create awareness on services, products and increase sales.

Care Calling – Calling new account holders to welcome them to the bank and advise them on the features available to their type of account. This calls are also meant to check on the customer on boarding experience.

Product Cross Selling and Upselling – Provide potential customers with information on new and existing products and services.

Alternate Channel Support – Support for the bank’s alternate channels i.e. Debit & Credit Cards, Mobile and Internet Banking platform by assisting customers with registration and guidance on channels usage.

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a Business related from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Experience

Basic Banking experience is desirable

Experience working in a Call Centre

Skills and Attributes

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Strong Team Player;

Excellent problem solving and time management skills;

Customer centric individual;

Strong planning and organization skills;

Ability to multi task;

Self-driven, autonomous and flexible individual.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

If you believe you meet the above requirements log onto our website http://www.imbankgroup.com/ke and click on careers and apply for the position. Your application should reach us as soon as possible but not later than 24th October 2022.