Office Assistant
Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) mean grade D plain or its approved equivalent.
Duties and Responsibilities
- An Office Assistant at this level will perform general and routine work as may be assigned by a supervisor in the area of deployment. He/she will work under supervision of a more Senior Officer.
Specific duties and responsibilities will entail the following:
- Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;
- Performing messengerial duties;
- Providing hospitality services including making tea;
- Providing courier services; and
- Data Entry
Skills and Competence
- Basic Oral/Written communication skills;
- Basic problem solving skills; and
- Basic ICT application
How to Apply
