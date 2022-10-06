Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

Job Specification

Requirements for Appointment

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) mean grade D plain or its approved equivalent.

Duties and Responsibilities

An Office Assistant at this level will perform general and routine work as may be assigned by a supervisor in the area of deployment. He/she will work under supervision of a more Senior Officer.

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail the following:

Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;

Performing messengerial duties;

Providing hospitality services including making tea;

Providing courier services; and

Data Entry

Skills and Competence

Basic Oral/Written communication skills;

Basic problem solving skills; and

Basic ICT application

How to Apply

