Office Assistant

Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) mean grade D plain or its approved equivalent.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • An Office Assistant at this level will perform general and routine work as may be assigned by a supervisor in the area of deployment. He/she will work under supervision of a more Senior Officer.

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail the following:

  • Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;
  • Performing messengerial duties;
  • Providing hospitality services including making tea;
  • Providing courier services; and
  • Data Entry

Skills and Competence

  • Basic Oral/Written communication skills;
  • Basic problem solving skills; and
  • Basic ICT application

How to Apply

