Job Title: Office Administrator– Education

Industry: Education

Location: Thika

Gross Salary: 50k

Our client is a learning institution that seeks to recruit an Office Administrator to manage all administrative tasks in the institution.

She/he will ensure that the organization runs smoothly and they also manage facilities and staff.

Responsibilities

  • Manage budgets, logistics and events or meetings
  • Coordinating all administrative processes.
  • Handle scheduling, record-keeping and reporting
  • Ensure the institution complies with relevant laws and regulations
  • Develop and run educational programs
  • Hire, train and advise staff
  • Counsel students when needed
  • Resolve conflicts and other issues
  • Communicate with parents, regulatory bodies and the public
  • Have a hand in the creation of the institution curriculum
  • Implement actions that improve the institution and the quality of education (e.g. building renovations, new guidelines for students, new subjects)
  • Help shape and uphold the vision of the school

Qualifications

  • A degree/diploma in Business Administration, Business Management or any other related field
  • Proven experience of 1-3 years as an Office Administrator in a learning institution
  • CPA Part II is an added Advantage.
  • Knowledge of administrative processes of schools
  • Ability to use computers (e.g. MS Office) and education management systems
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Outstanding organizational ability
  • Attention to detail
  • Problem-solving and conflict-resolution skills
  • Good judgment and decision-making aptitude

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only, quoting the job title in the email subject (Office Administrator– Education) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Wednesday 2nd November2022

