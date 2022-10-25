Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Title: Office Administrator– Education

Industry: Education

Location: Thika

Gross Salary: 50k

Our client is a learning institution that seeks to recruit an Office Administrator to manage all administrative tasks in the institution.

She/he will ensure that the organization runs smoothly and they also manage facilities and staff.

Responsibilities

Manage budgets, logistics and events or meetings

Coordinating all administrative processes.

Handle scheduling, record-keeping and reporting

Ensure the institution complies with relevant laws and regulations

Develop and run educational programs

Hire, train and advise staff

Counsel students when needed

Resolve conflicts and other issues

Communicate with parents, regulatory bodies and the public

Have a hand in the creation of the institution curriculum

Implement actions that improve the institution and the quality of education (e.g. building renovations, new guidelines for students, new subjects)

Help shape and uphold the vision of the school

Qualifications

A degree/diploma in Business Administration, Business Management or any other related field

Proven experience of 1-3 years as an Office Administrator in a learning institution

CPA Part II is an added Advantage.

Knowledge of administrative processes of schools

Ability to use computers (e.g. MS Office) and education management systems

Excellent communication skills

Outstanding organizational ability

Attention to detail

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution skills

Good judgment and decision-making aptitude

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only, quoting the job title in the email subject (Office Administrator– Education) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Wednesday 2nd November2022