Title: Office Administrator– Education,
Industry: Education,
Location: Thika,
Gross Salary: 35k,
Our client is a learning institution that seeks to recruit an Office Administrator to manage all administrative tasks in the institution. She/he will ensure that the organization runs smoothly and they also manage facilities and staff.
Responsibilities
- Manage budgets, logistics and events or meetings
- Coordinating all administrative processes.
- Handle scheduling, record-keeping and reporting
- Ensure the institution complies with relevant laws and regulations
- Develop and run educational programs
- Hire, train and advise staff
- Counsel students when needed
- Resolve conflicts and other issues
- Communicate with parents, regulatory bodies and the public
- Have a hand in the creation of the institution curriculum
- Implement actions that improve the institution and the quality of education (e.g. building renovations, new guidelines for students, new subjects)
- Help shape and uphold the vision of the school
Qualifications
- A degree/diploma in Business Administration, Business Management or any other related field
- Proven experience of 1-3 years as an Office Administrator or in a similar role preferably in a learning institution
- CPA Part II is an added Advantage.
- Knowledge of administrative processes of schools
- Ability to use computers (e.g. MS Office) and education management systems
- Excellent communication skills
- Outstanding organizational ability
- Attention to detail
- Problem-solving and conflict resolution skills
- Good judgment and decision-making aptitude
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only, quoting the job title in the email subject (Office Administrator– Education) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Tuesday 18th October2022.
