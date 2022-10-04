Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed the best and worst cabinet secretaries in President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up.

In an interview with KTN news on Tuesday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, noted that Ruto nominated good leaders like the Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki.

On the dark side, however, the first-term Senator termed the appointment of former Malindi Mp Aisha Jumwa as the CS nominee for Public Service as a big joke.

“‘There are people in Kenya Kwanza like Kithure Kindiki who are competent for any government position but Aisha Jumwa is a big joke. She is not competent or suitable for any position,” Sifuna added.

Sifuna made the remarks as Azimio coalition MPs vowed to be thorough in the vetting exercise of Ruto’s cabinet nominees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.