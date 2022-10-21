Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 21, 2022 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) politician from Mt Kenya region has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of ignoring court orders in the deportation of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna in the year 2018.

Miguna was sent to exile in 2018 in Canada, but the Court issued orders allowing his return to Kenya, but Uhuru’s government trashed them.

In a tweet on Friday, Pius Kinuthia, who is ODM leader from Murang’a county, said Uhuru’s government erred in deporting Miguna and also made mistakes in ignoring court orders.

The former Murang’a senatorial aspirant further stated that Uhuru and his lieutenants disregarded the constitution by violating the citizenship rights of the controversial barrister.

“Uhuru’s government was wrong in deporting Miguna Miguna and ignoring court orders over the same issue. That government did not care about the rule of law,” Kinuthia wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.