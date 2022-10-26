Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday 26, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of the Parliament has revealed the three cabinet secretaries in President William Ruto’s government who performed exemplary during the just concluded vetting by the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointment.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi said the cabinet nominees Kithure Kindiiki, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Aden Duale demonstrated competency during their vetting sessions.

“The three left us with no doubt that they were capable of exercising the mandate under the dockets they have been nominated and we unanimously approved their nominations,” Wandayi said.

Meanwhile, MPs have unanimously approved the list of cabinet nominees forwarded by President William Ruto.

The MPs approved the nominees following a report by the Committee on appointments which approved 21 CSs, rejecting that of Peninah Malonza.

The MPs however, voted against the rejection of Malonza, paving the way for amendment of the report through a motion to consider her nomination.

The motion was moved by Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu.

“The upshot of that vote is that you have approved of all the nominees after Mercy Kiiru Njeru you have negative the rejection of Malonza which means Malonza is in purgatory,” Wetang’ula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.