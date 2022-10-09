Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement Member of Parliament has exposed the soft underbelly of his party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, asked Raila to change his mind on how he approaches issues as he has been making blunders.

Amisi says that Raila has a tendency of giving in so easily and that has been costing him heavily in the political arena.

The MP said President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade have known this side of Raila and they are exploiting that to their advantage.

“If Raila was the President faced with the majority dilemma like we have seen in the past week, he would have let that go to Kenya Kwanza in the name of principles. And that is the major undoing of Raila. He is too good and easily gives in under pressure,” the second-term lawmaker stated.

