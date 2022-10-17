Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has blasted Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee, Musalia Mudavadi, terming him as a man with no ambition.

Questioning Mudavadi who was being vetted by the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker Moses Masika Wetangula on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, said after perusing Mudavadi’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) it portrays him as a man who lacks ambitions.

Mudavadi first joined the government in 1989 and he has served as a Member of Parliament, Finance Minister, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister during the grand coalition government.

“Musalia I am looking at your CV and I see that you became a minister in 1989 when I was three years old. You have served as a minister, Deputy President and Vice President for over 30 years.

“I am now seated here as a second-term MP, vetting you for a position that doesn’t exist in our constitution. Does this portray you as a man who has no ambition?” Amisi asked Mudavadi.

Opposition MPs have been describing Mudavadi as a joy rider in President William Ruto’s government since the position he was offered doesn’t exist in the 2010 constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST