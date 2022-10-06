Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member of parliament has appealed to President William Ruto to take the ‘Hustler fund’ to Parliament.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Thursday, Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, alias Jalang’o, said that he would like the funds to be taken care of by the MPs since they know the hustlers better than anyone.

“I’d like the hustler’s fund to be given to members of this house, to take care of it, we campaigned with the hustlers, we know them better than anyone else,” he said.

President William Ruto, during the campaign and swearing-in ceremony, said he is keen to make sure the Hustlers’ fund, which will amount to Sh50 billion annually, is operational within 100 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.