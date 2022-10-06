Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 October 2022 – A CCTV footage of an armed robber who shot dead a DCI officer at Nyakach, Kisumu County last Friday has surfaced.

The DCI officer was part of a team from Kisumu that had been deployed to track down the suspect following a tipoff.

According to a police report, the suspect was hiding at a rental property

The report on the incident indicates that three DCI officers and other officers from Nyakach had laid an ambush to arrest the suspect, believed to have committed a series of robberies in Kisumu, Homabay and Migori counties.

However, the suspect is said to have started shooting indiscriminately at officers, killing one of the DCI officers.

“The officers engaged with the suspect in a shootout but he managed to escape with gunshot wounds,” the report read.

The operation to arrest the suspect is ongoing.

Watch CCTV footage of the wanted robber.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.