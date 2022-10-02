Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 October 2022 – Wash wash fraudster, Joseph Waswa, is set to vie for the Bungoma Senator seat which was declared vacant after Moses Wetangula was elected speaker of the National Assembly.

Waswa is vying for the seat on President William Ruto’s UDA.

The flashy fraudster, who poses as a businessman, is not strange to controversy.

In 2019, he hit headlines after he impersonated former President Uhuru Kenyatta and swindled an Indian tycoon Ksh 10 Million.

Last year, he was arrested and charged in court after swindling a city businesslady identified as Jackline Njoroge Ksh 2.2 million.

He is facing tens of charges in court related to fraud.

In 2019, former DCI boss George Kinoti told the media that Waswa was linked to a group of fraudsters who defrauded foreigners ksh15 million in a fake coffee and artifacts supply deal.

Known for his flashy lifestyle, the senatorial aspirant hangs out with the who is who in the country.

He owns a fleet of flashy cars and is known to be extremely generous.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.