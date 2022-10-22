Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A team of multi-agency security personnel from ‘Operation Komesha Uhalifu North Rift’ acting on a tip-off, nabbed a notorious highway robber accused of a spate of criminal activities linked to banditry attacks and highway robberies in Lorogon area, Turkana County

Gedion Emojong Angelo is also suspected to be the mastermind behind the theft of camels earlier this month in Kalemorok within Logoron area in Turkana East Sub-County.

He was placed in Kainuk Police Station awaiting necessary police action.

The National Police Service extended gratitude to members of the public who provided information that led to the arrest of the criminal.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.