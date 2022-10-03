Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – Police have arrested four men suspected to be notorious cons taking advantage of innocent kids.

According to information shared on social media by a cop involved in the operation, the suspects get needy kids from villages and take them to a quack doctor, who injects them with an unknown substance that makes their stomachs swell.

The cons then parade the kids in the streets claiming that they are critically ill and beg for financial help from well-wishers.

