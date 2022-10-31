Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – Rapper Noti Flow’s ex-lover, King Alami, is still receiving specialized treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital after attempting suicide.

The 19-year-old social media influencer jumped off a building in Roysambu last week and sustained serious injuries that have forced doctors to amputate her hand.

Her family has launched an online funds drive to aid in paying hefty medical bills that she has incurred as the treatment continues.

“Hello – the family of Arman Bux is requesting your help in raising funds to pay medical bills. Arman is 19 years old and is the daughter of Shakay and Sakina Bux. She recently had a major fall which left her with serious injuries requiring several surgeries.

“The doctors have had to amputate one arm and are working on the rest of her injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital,” read the Gofund me account dedicated to raising money for her treatment.

The family explained that Alami’s recovery journey will be tasking but hopes she will get through it as she is still young and has her whole future ahead of her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.