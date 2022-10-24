Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Controversial Kenyan female rapper Natalie Florence alias Noti Flow is appealing for financial help from well-wishers in support of her ex-girlfriend King Alami, who is currently fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital.

A social media post by Noti Flow indicates that her ex-girlfriend’s family is raising funds to help settle medical bills.

She said her heart is broken and requested Kenyans to continue praying for King Alami, adding that her family is requesting privacy at this trying moment.

“The family is kindly requesting privacy and prayers as we go through this tough time. My heart is broken, and I’m devastated, but I’m staying positive and prayerful. Kindly do the same. She needs it. Everything will be okay, InshaAllah and we will get to the bottom of this,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Noti stressed that she is ‘not okay’ and asked her friends not to call her as she was not in a position to talk.

King Alami reportedly sustained serious injuries after she attempted to commit suicide by jumping from an apartment in Lumumba Driver, Roysambu.

According to a Twitter user who witnessed the incident, she jumped from the 5th floor and her hand was severed

The eyewitness described the scene as gory.

King Alami has been in and out of rehabilitation centers trying to fight drug addiction.

