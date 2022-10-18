Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews in the U.S. on his Truth Social platform, writing that they need to “get their act together” and “appreciate” Israel “before it is too late.”

Trump who during his time as president recognized the Jerusalem as the state of Israel, a very controversial move, said on Sunday October 16 that he could easily be Prime Minister of Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” Trump wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story — Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!” he continued.

It is unclear what prompted the post but Trump has issued similar remarks in the past about U.S. Jews, a majority of whom typically vote for Democratic candidates in the US.

In an interview last year, Trump said’ “The Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” adding: “There’s people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel.

“I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” said Trump, who won strong support from white evangelical voters in 2016 and 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

Trump also told Ami Magazine, an Orthodox Jewish news publication, last year that “Jewish people who live in the United States don’t love Israel enough” and that he believes it is “strange” that he does not have stronger Jewish support.