Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Seasoned vernacular media personality, Njogu Wa Njoroge, is reportedly in financial turmoil after losing his job at Kameme FM.

Njogu was fired from the Kenyatta Family-owned media station in January this year for joining Ruto’s camp.

He intimated that he was notified of his termination via a phone call from the station’s management.

“I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently,” Njoroge revealed after being fired unceremoniously.

He was being paid a monthly salary of over Ksh 1 Million at Kameme FM.

After losing his job at Kameme, he joined Kayu FM – a struggling Kikuyu station that has not been paying its staff for months.

According to well-placed sources, Njogu was even forced to sell his Toyota Landcruiser V8 because he couldn’t afford to fuel it.

He has also been struggling to pay a monthly rent of Ksh 35,000 at Nyawira Apartment along Kiambu Road, where he stays with his wife, Mary Lincoln.

Mary Lincoln is currently trending after she sent some ‘funny videos’ to a businessman and begged him to send her money to pay rent since her husband is broke.

Mary Lincoln, an alleged gold-digger who preys on rich men, fell in love with Njogu Wa Njoroge when he was at the top of his career.

It remains to be seen whether she will still stick with him after going broke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.