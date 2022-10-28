Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – A video of a bizarre incident that occurred along a busy road in Machakos on Thursday night has gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

According to information shared by Sikika Road Safety, a goat caused a traffic snarl-up near the Machakos showground after it ‘refused’ to get off the busy road.

Motorists tried to hoot to scare the goat but it stood still, forcing them to pass by the roadside.

The incident caused mixed reactions among Netizens, with some linking the bizzare incident to witchcraft.

However, some Netizens distanced the incident from witchcraft and said the goat could have been injured.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.