Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Nick Cannon has welcomed his 10th child just 2 weeks after welcoming his 9th child.

The Masked Singer host made the announcement on Instagram today, September 30.

His new born son’s name is Rise Messiah Cannon.

This is Nick’s third child with model Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Golden and Powerful Queen.

It is also his third child this year.

Rise arrives just two weeks after baby number 9 — son Onyx Ice Cole Cannon — who was born earlier in September to Lanisha Cole.

He also welcomed son Legendary in July. The little boy’s mom is model Bre Tiesi.