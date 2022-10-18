Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter in church on Sunday, October 16.

LaNisha and Nick Cannon welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon in September.

Onyx is Nick’s 9th child and was born just two weeks before Nick welcomed his 10th child with Brittany Bell.

Nick took to Instagram, today, October 17, to share photos from Onyx’s church dedication.

See the photos below.