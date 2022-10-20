Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has heaped praise on President William Ruto after controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, jetted into the country after nearly five years in exile.

Miguna was deported in 2018 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government after he participated in the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as people’s president.

Miguna landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 6 am on Thursday and he was offered security by President William Ruto’s government.

Reacting to Miguna’s arrival, Ngunjiri, who is a former Uhuru ally, praised Ruto saying he has no doubts that the son from Kamagut will serve all Kenyans equally.

“I’m so happy to see Miguna Miguna back home. As I told you earlier, I have no doubts with President William Ruto’s Administration that it will serve all Kenyans equally,” Ngunjiri stated.

