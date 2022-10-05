Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – A section of Mt. Kenya leaders are feeling betrayed by President William Ruto.

This is after it emerged that the president has hatched a plan to make one of their own and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua irrelevant in his government.

In a statement, former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, alleged that there exists a well-choreographed plan to make Rigathi Gachagua irrelevant in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Wambugu, an ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta – cited instances where Gachagua was falling for the scheme aimed at portraying him as a joker.

He argued that the media focused on the DP’s controversial remarks in the past weeks to paint him in a bad light.

“Let’s be honest, the man from my home county is neither the worst-dressed politician around, nor is he a political buffoon. But we have cartoons and memes of him as such.”

“He also says a lot of sensible stuff in between his earthy humour and jokes. But somehow, the media tends to only carry those stories that make us laugh at him,” he stated.

Wambugu also explained that the recent statements by the Central Bank of Kenyan (CBK), correcting Rigathi Gachagua for sentiments he made during a Citizen TV interview on October 2, would undermine his office in the long run.

He wondered why government officials were responding to the second in command through the media.

“Gradually we will get to a point where his public image will be of a political joker who’s out of his depth as DP.

“In a couple of months no one will take him or what he says seriously. Ultimately this will completely undermine his office and his role as DP. To what end, especially considering in this government the two leaders are working well together?” he wondered.

Further, Wambugu warned Gachagua to be cautious so as not to fall into Ruto’s trap.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.