Saturday, October 29, 2022 – NFL star, Tom Brady and fashion model Gisele Bündchen will file for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The estranged couple are expected to file in Florida on today, October 28.

Confirming the development, a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE: “The settlement is all worked out .They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.”

The source adds: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”

The couple’s split comes after months of reports that the couple had been struggling, and that Bündchen, 42, “is done with their marriage,” another source previously told PEOPLE.

“She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.” the source said in early October.

After Bündchen hired a divorce lawyer, Brady, 45, followed suit.

A source close to Brady told the publication at the time that the quarterback is “hurt” about the latest developments in his marriage.

“She is the one steering the divorce,” the insider said. “She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

The couple share two children son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, along with Brady’s son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. The source said that Bündchen “feels bad for the kids, but she doesn’t expect any custody issues” with Brady.