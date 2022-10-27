Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday October 27, 2022 – The case involving the death of renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif has taken a drastic twist following a report filed by the General Service Unit (GSU).

In a statement filed by the Officer Commanding Magadi Field Campus Julius Some, he revealed that one of the GSU officers was shot by the occupants of the vehicle.

He stated that retaliation by the officers manning a roadblock left Sharif, who was in the company of his brother, dead.

“The four officers in a Toyota Landcruiser rushed to erect a roadblock with a view of intercepting the said vehicle. On reaching the barrier, he was challenged to stop but he defied and opened fire at our officers which triggered them to respond.”

“In the process, CMM Corporal Kevin sustained a gunshot wound on the left-hand wrist exiting on the palm,” the report read in part.

Some detailed that the vehicle sped off the scene and the officers decided not to chase after it. Shortly after they were informed of an abandoned vehicle 12KM from the scene.

“An assistant chief from Esonorua called and informed us that a suspicious vehicle had been abandoned. One occupant, a middle-aged male adult was fatally injured,” the officer wrote.

Furthermore, the police officer noted that the injured officer was rushed to hospital where he was admitted. He is currently in stable condition.

The confession conflicts with information from the initial report which indicated that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle drove into a friend’s compound after they had been ambushed.

Sharif’s death sparked outrage both locally and internationally. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called President William Ruto asking him to ensure a fair probe is conducted.

Sharif’s wife demanded that the Kenyan Police be held answerable for her spouse’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.