Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – As police continue to piece together information regarding the disappearance and possible murder of President William Ruto’s 2 Indian friends, the wife of one of the Indians has come out to reveal what her husband told her moments before he went missing.

Speaking on Friday, Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai’s wife revealed that her husband did not raise an alarm on any life threats nor confide in his wife about any impending danger.

She noted that she had a short phone call conversation with her husband on the fateful day, and the two discussed a wide range of issues.

The duo spoke for a few minutes to midnight, and he assured his wife that he was winding up before returning home.

“They had stepped out of a Nairobi hotel where they were staying and headed to a bar at 10:45 pm on July 22, 2022,” she recalled.

Her husband was accompanied by Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, and a taxi driver well-known to all of them.

However, Kidwai’s wife was concerned after the IT expert failed to return home and further his phone was switched off.

On the following day, she went to the bar where the two had spent the better part of the night and sought CCTV footage, which showed that they left the premises a few minutes before 1 am.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, she positively identified her husband, Zulfiqar, the taxi driver and the car they had used.

Kidwai’s account was corroborated by an earlier statement made by digital strategist Dennis Itumbi who recalled trying to reach out to the two missing Indians but to no avail.

Their disappearance compelled President Ruto to disband the Special Service Unit (SSU) drawn from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.