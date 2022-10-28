Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Esther Muthoni claims that Pastor Ben alias Kiengei is the one running a pseudo account on Facebook dubbed Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

The pseudo account has been giving popular Kikuyu gospel artists sleepless nights by exposing their rogue behaviours to the public.

On Wednesday, Mary Lincoln’s embarrassing photos were leaked through the pseudo account.

The same pseudo account exposed renowned philanthropist and Akorino singer Karangu Muraya for allegedly cheating on his wife with Ithaga Riene actress Nyambu.

Many people have been wondering who Martha Mwihaki Hinga is but according to Esther Muthoni, Kiengei runs the pseudo account that has over 126,000 followers to bring his fellow gospel singers and friends down.

Esther claimed that Kiengei sometimes exposes himself through the account to fool people.

She went live on her Facebook page on Thursday night and alleged that she has enough evidence to prove that the pseudo account is run by Kiengei.

She accused Kiengei of shedding crocodile tears whenever his close friends are exposed through the pseudo account and alleged he is the one who does the dirty work.

‘’I have evidence that Martha Mwihaki Kinga is Kiengei. He has been using the pseudo account to bring his fellow gospel singers and friends down,’’ Esther said in the live video.

