Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – The case of the mysterious disappearance of President William Ruto’s two Indian friends and their driver has taken a new twist.

This is after two DCI officers from the disbanded Special Services Unit (SSU) snubbed summons from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and went into hiding.

A source privy to the matter revealed that the two, whose whereabouts remain unknown, were linked to the transportation of bodies retrieved from Aberdare Forest.

The two cops, a corporal, and a constable were summoned by the IAU on Friday, October 21, following a crackdown on members of the killer squad.

Two Indian nationals, Zaid Sami Kidwai, and Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, and their Kenyan driver, Nicodemus Mwania have been missing since July 2022.

“It is important to note that two key suspects who transported the bodies to Aberdare Forest are missing. The two, a corporal and a Constable were summoned to appear before IAU detectives on Friday with the four in custody but learnt of pending arrests and disappeared. Their whereabouts are still unknown,” the source noted.

IAU has launched investigations into the whereabouts of the officers who allegedly dumped the bodies in the forest.

This comes even as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) now wants the internal affairs unit of the police to stop investigating the members of the SSU squad, citing a conflict of interest since the unit cannot investigate itself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.