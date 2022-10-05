Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – The acting Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Hamisi Massa has told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he told the agency to stop probing corrupt state officers.

Speaking on Tuesday, during the formation of a new multi-agency team, Massa stated that the unit will not relent in pursuing corruption lords and will not dismiss information about illegal activities.

He castigated those who feel that DCI investigations are intrusive, adding that they will be proactive in investigations.

“When dealing with public figures, the stakes are high. They are looking at their reputation; they will try and safeguard their interests in the public domain. They will see us as being intrusive. Criminal investigations, by their nature, are intrusive,” Massa said.

He went on to ask the politicians to let the DCI do their job, stating that they won’t be destroying evidence when raiding offices.

“We have the mandate to raid your office. However much it may not be acceptable to anyone, let us do our job. Public officers fear raids by DCI but we want to ensure that one doesn’t destroy evidence,”

”When we come for you, we can be very polite but we will be firm. We will do enforcement with a human face. We will take you to court while smiling.” He added.

Massa, who took over a week ago from George Kinoti, looked to be reading from a different script than Gachagua, who asked the officers not to raid offices of corrupt civil servants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.