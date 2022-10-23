Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – After the Directorate of Criminal Investigations new boss Amin Mohammed Ibrahim was sworn into office on Wednesday, October 19, at the Supreme Court of Kenya, he shared his phone number with the public and said that he will always be available to serve all Kenyans.

“I will always be available and for purposes of records, I wish to declare my number which is 0722415419 so that any member of the public, any person who feels like reaching out to me can easily do so,” he said in his short inaugural address.

It is now emerging that he is regretting his decision to share his personal number after he started getting unwarranted sexual advances from strange women.

The women have been flooding his WhatsApp with photos, prompting his office to quickly put up a public notice on Twitter asking members of the public to use available toll-free numbers for any urgent matter.

Here is a snippet from Daily Nation on the new development.

