Network Administrator : KeMU/ADM/ICT/6/9/2022

Duties & Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of ICT, the following are the duties and responsibilities for Network Administrator:

Perform a wide range of network administration duties including installations, debugging, maintenance, upgrades, and general support for Network

Installs and configures WAN and LAN elements to ensure business needs are met.

Configure and maintain 802.11 network especially WLAN Controller and its Lightweight APs.

Maintains documentation regarding network configurations, operating procedures, and service records relating to network hardware and software.

Provision of timely and high quality and cost-effective network infrastructure to support the University network.

Researching on and deployment of modern technologies and its application of industry standards and best practices to network installations

Provide support for subsidiary network teams and act as an escalation point for all network related issues.

Evaluate, test, and deploy all software and hardware upgrades to the networking infrastructure

Proactive monitoring of all network devices, services, and servers using a combination of tools to ensure high availability and SLA’s.

Collect and review network utilization data for capacity and planning purposes

Assist in the configuration and deployment of core and peripheral network devices, which will require continuous learning of new devices (i.e. Nexus switches, ASR routers, and long haul optical equipment).

Assist in developing, implementing, testing, and maintaining disaster recovery plans.

Manage & troubleshoot network and Internet connectivity throughout the University.

Ensure proper and regular circulation of updates so that university staff are educated about phishing, Password Cracking, Malware, spam and general security breach attempts.

Ensure regularly and in close coordination with the Head of ICT Director that the budget planning incorporates project budgets, IT staffing, infrastructure, replacement, upgrades, licensing and maintenance needs

Managing Access control systems in the University for both KAPS underground parking and Door Access control

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or related field.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a busy environment working with networking equipment specifically, including maintenance and upgrades

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a busy environment including maintenance and upgrades Significant experience working with Linux and Windows servers and network monitoring tools.

ITIL Training

Linux Administration

Knowledge and experience in Firewall Management & Network Automation.

Strong interpersonal, communication and leadership skills.

Ability to maintain confidentiality with sensitive customer and internal information

Cisco training & Certification such as CCNA, is an advantage

How to apply

Interested candidates should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, National ID card or passport, and any other relevant testimonials.

An electronic copy in PDF format to the Vice Chancellor through email address applications@kemu.ac.ke Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

To be received on or before 13t h October 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the following:

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority. Higher Education Loans Board. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. Credit Reference Bureau. Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

All the positions above require individuals who are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.

KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.