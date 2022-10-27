Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Authorities at the National Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, have shared a photo of a man brought in unconscious to its facility on September 25, and has not been visited by any relative in over a month since he was brought in.

Posting the photo, the hospital via its Twitter handle wrote;

”The man whose picture is placed above was brought to the National Hospital Abuja, on 25th of September 2022. The unknown patient was said to have been found unconscious by the road side in Area 11 on the same day at about 3pm and was brought to the National Hospital where he has since been receiving treatment.

The management of the Hospital is hereby appealing to any member of the public whose relation has not been seen since the aforementioned date to please come to Trauma ICU National Hospital, Abuja for identification and further necessary action.”