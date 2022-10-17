Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Pastor Jeremiah Kioko of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance and Healing Church treated his congregants to a dramatic moment after he reportedly restored a man’s libido.

In the trending video, the controversial pastor was seen performing healing on a man who had sought help over his low libido that almost destroyed his marriage.

The man who hails from Maragoli in Western Kenya went to the pulpit during the healing session and asked the pastor for help, claiming that he could not rise to the occasion.

The pastor told him to jump several times so that he can confirm whether he was physically fit.

He did as ordered and the pastor confirmed that indeed he was as fit as a fiddle.

The Maragoli man told the pastor that the only thing he needed is for his libido to be restored.

“Unataka nguvu za kiume,” the pastor posed and touched the man’s ‘cassava’ before praying.

He then commanded his libido to be restored.

The man fell in the pulpit after the powerful prayers and rose shortly after.

He erupted in joy and claimed that the pastor had restored his libido.

“Nasikia niko sawa sasa( I am now okay)” he said and touched his ‘cassava’ to confirm that his problem had been solved as the congregants cheered him.

The pastor asked the man to send a message to his wife at home since she was watching the live church broadcast and he hilariously said, “I am coming and I am okay. Prepare because the job will begin.”

At the same time, the pastor also pronounced healing on his wife after he claimed that she was also struggling with libido issues.

Watch the viral video.

