Thursday, 27 October 2022 – The Kikuyu gospel industry is rocked in endless scandals involving female singers.

The singers are accused of using their fame and beauty to lure rich businessmen.

It is common to find them in hotels along Thika Road planning on who to prey on next.

Below is a list of 4 top Kikuyu female gospel artists who are pulpit bandits.

Mary Lincoln – She is currently trending after she sent some ‘funny’ videos to a businessman with the intention of milking his pockets dry. Even though she is married to Njogu Wa Njoroge, she still hooks up with rich businessmen.

Word has it that Njogu Wa Njoroge kicked her out of their matrimonial home last year over infidelity. They later reconciled.

Joyce Irungu The Boss Lady– She is a close friend of Mary Lincoln and they are always hanging out together. She is notorious for using her beauty to prey on rich Kikuyu businessmen.

Mary Lincoln has started introducing her to politicians. They were recently in State House during Mashujaa Day mingling with who is who is the political circles.

She currently drives a Range Rover and flaunts a lavish lifestyle on social media sponsored by wealthy men.

Nelly WA Mummy – She is another gospel singer who preys on rich men. She almost wrecked the marriage of Petanns College CEO Peter Chege.

The wealthy businessman even gifted her a car on her birthday.

He is said to have dumped her after she insisted on becoming his second wife.

The curvy and lights-skinned singer is still preying on rich men after being dumped by Peter Chege.

Wakarura Wa Nyutu – She is a gospel singer, and presenter and also runs a church in Kayole. She is another pulpit bandit using her beauty to lure rich men.

She has been linked to multiple affairs with well-oiled Kikuyu businessmen.

