Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris, has for the first time accepted the fact that William Ruto is the President of the Republic of Kenya.

During the launch of the Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme in the Kibera constituency on Tuesday, Passaris noted that although he was not her presidential candidate, she recognised him as the president.

“Your Excellency, though you were not my presidential candidate, you are now my president.” the second-term ODM lawmaker stated.

She also affirmed that the pioneer of the slum upgrading was none other than His Excellency the former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

During the event, the Orange Democratic Movement ODM party elected Member of Parliament for Lang’ata Constituency was also present.

The Lang’ata Member of Parliament Mr. Felix Odiwuori alias Jalang’o welcomed the project saying that members of his constituency will also benefit from the project.

“Today the President issued the final titles to the Nairobi slum upgrading project, with that done and we can confidently say that the commencement of the Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme Zone B is set to begin later this month when the President will come to launch the project,” Mr. Odiwuori said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.