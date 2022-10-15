Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – A 25-year-old lady has dropped her lawsuit against her Nigerian boyfriend she accused of forcing her into oral sex and sharing the video online.

The lady identified as CWW had accused the Nigerian man identified as Adekunle Odu, of forcing her into the sexual act after meeting him at his house.

She said Adekunle who allegedly accused her of having affairs with different men, threatened to kill her with a knife before forcing her to perform oral sex on him and recording the ordeal on his phone.

Adekunle then shared the video on his Whatsapp status and this pushed the woman into reporting the case to the police who then arrested and charged him to court.

CWW had also told the police that Adekunle whom she dated for two years had assaulted her several times.

She recalled how he allegedly assaulted her after he saw her with a male friend, to the point that she almost lost her eyesight.

After the case came up for mention on Wednesday October 13, before Milimani trial magistrate Robinson Ondieki, CWW asked the court to withdraw the charges against Adekunle Odu as she had forgiven him.

She said;

“I have voluntarily chosen to withdraw the case against the accused person. This is without any coercion and I also confirm he has also not given me anything to drop the case.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not oppose the request to have the several charges of assault, threatening to kill, cyber harassment, and being in possession of bhang withdrawn against the accused person.

Magistrate Ondieki allowed the application for withdrawal and acquitted Adekunle.